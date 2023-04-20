Dax remuneration ranking is led by ex-bosses Rorsted and Diess

Post boss Frank Appel had to make the biggest cuts among the top earners in the Dax, who was still at the top of the salary list in 2021 with 11.89 million euros after his long-term bonuses were due. With 6.99 million, it was only enough for eighth place in 2022. Winners and losers among the Dax bosses balance each other out. 19 managers earned more, 18 less, one earned the same salary as a year earlier. Biotech supplier Qiagen has not yet released a compensation report.

The values ​​refer to the “granted and owed remuneration” including the pension contributions that the companies pay for their bosses. In addition to the base salary, this includes the annual bonuses that managers are entitled to for their performance in 2022, as well as the long-term bonuses from previous years that were due. Where the remuneration reports deviate from the usual presentation, the amounts are calculated on a comparable basis. The uniform tables according to the Corporate Governance Code (DCGK) were replaced by a legal regulation in 2021, which is interpreted differently. The companies did their duty, says compensation expert Regine Siepmann from the consulting firm hkp. But the comprehensibility and comparability fell by the wayside. “The goal of the second European Shareholder Rights Directive and its German implementation was missed.”