SpaceX Starship takes off, but explodes in flight: launch failed

SpaceX’s Starship exploded during the first test flight of the spacecraft designed to send astronauts to the Moon. The test started from Boca Chica, the SpaceX base in Texas. There will be several other attempts, already this year, with the hope of reaching orbit by the end of 2023. Starship will be the lander of the Artemis III mission, scheduled for the end of 2025. “Today this test will help us improve Starship’s reliability as Space X tries to make life multi-planetary” they write on the Space X twitter account. of SpaceX have decided to destroy the ship because its return to Earth would have occurred in an uncontrolled way.

