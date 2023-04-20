Jésica Cirio’s father destroyed Martín Insaurralde: “It’s not for her”

Jessica Cirio and Martin Insaurralde They would have ended their relationship. The rumor has been running for several weeks. The politician’s environment was in charge of denying these versions, but the driver’s father assured that he is convinced of the separation.

Horacio Cirio spoke about the relationship between his daughter and the politician and was critical. “It’s nothing new to me because I from the beginning I knew that I was not a person for Jésica this boy for a lot of things”, shot in dialogue with Juan Etchegoyen.

And continued: “Are very different their occupations and hours. He is dedicated to politics, it is what interests him the most, I think nothing else interests him. And she lives workingthat is, it is difficult for the two of them to live together”.

Besides, the man who he currently has no relationship with his daughter He referred to other couples of the host of ‘La Peña de Morfi’ and stressed that none of them looked like Insaurralde. “Able at the time she needed containmentbecause more or less when he began to meet him was when the problems with me began, “he said.

Jessica’s dad He assured that he did not see a future for the marriage from her daughter: “I don’t know if I thought it would last two days, but what It was not going to be for life, I would have affirmed it”. Also, he referred to his son-in-law’s work. “They are two different people, They are two opposite poles. She thinks in a way, it must have changed a lot, because if not, we wouldn’t be like now, without seeing each other, or anything like that. He is engaged in politics, he has many ambitions, and to fulfill those ambitions, you have to be full time, the family does not. I see it that way.”

Jesica Cirio and Martín Insaurralde would not be living together

The rumors of separation between Jesica Cirio and Martín Insaurralde increased when the version began to circulate that the driver would have moved from the family home to his own apartment.

As revealed in ‘Socios del Espectáculo’, the host and the politicianor they have been separated for more than 3 monthshowever they keep it secretly for the campaign electoral. “They are separated, but they cannot bleach now because of the political role of him in election year”, advanced Paula Varela a few weeks ago.

“We confirm that Jessica rented a property at Highland Park Country Club, eight houses from Araceli González’s. She is 80% of the time installed in her apartment of Las Cañitas, in the Federal Capital. He goes to Zona Sur when he is not there at home ”, they revealed in the program.

The breakup of the couple, who they are Chloé’s parentswould have given for him little time together that they spent due to the working hours of both. However, Mariana Brey assured that Jessica would be starting a romance with another man.

