Nagoshi Minyo: The new work is violent and a little silly like a Quentin movie

Yue Nianyang, the father of “Like a Dragon”, recently accepted an exclusive interview with German media 4Players. The former Sega senior producer shared his creative concept of the new game IP in Nagoshi Studio, a new studio under NetEase. Nagoshi said he didn’t want to stray too far from the game modes that made the “Like a Dragon” game so successful: story, violence and humor.

“Of course, I can’t reveal too much about my new game yet, but I can say roughly. It definitely has elements of violence, but not so much that it becomes a thriller or a horror game.

I wanted my game to be more like a Quentin movie, so I could have humor in it. Something scary or bloody cruel isn’t to my taste – I want a touch of humanity, a little goofiness and a little seriousness, and that’s what I’m looking for right now. ”

When asked when fans will be able to see the new project, Nagoshi said they won’t be waiting too long.

"I have to be vague again. But here's the thing: if I have an idea and want to make it happen, it just pops out of my head very quickly. I'm not the kind of person who's going to hide things like that too much. Long time people. So, you probably won't have to wait too long….or rather: I think I'm going to make it public sooner than other developers!"

