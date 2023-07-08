Beaches invaded by sea fleas: how to recognize the sting and intervene immediately

Sea fleas can be a nuisance, but it doesn’t take much to counteract the itchy bites.

Sea fleas, at certain times of the year, can infest the beaches. Recently, its presence has been reported in Cerveteri, in the province of Rome. In reality, despite their name, they have very little in common with the annoying parasites that can affect animals and people.

These are small crustaceans belonging to the Amphipod family. We should not be alarmed because, basically, their presence does not cause important consequences. The main risk is to fall victim to their stings. There are some precautions that can be taken to avoid this unpleasant incident. A few more precautions will be enough to continue to enjoy your holidays peacefully.

Swimmers under attack: how to fight sea fleas

Sea fleas can be really annoying. Little is said about them, however, they are capable of infesting large portions of the beach. They live in the sand or on the beach and have nothing to do with cleanliness. Surely, it is not pleasant to lie down by the sea to realize that you are the victim of these unpleasant little creatures.

Unfortunately, in fact, they are capable of stinging humans, causing red blisters all over the body. Since, usually, their presence is massive, it will be possible to witness the appearance of various skin lesions. Either way, don’t be alarmed. The first thing to do is to move immediately, going in search of showers equipped with clean water. It is also useful to disinfect the skin with suitable products.

Given the intense itching, it is also advisable to resort to the use of soothing creams, in order to flame the skin and calm the symptoms. Particularly indicated are the products based on peppermint and aloe vera. The relief will be immediate, however, if in doubt, it is essential to ask the pharmacist for help. Normally, these few gestures are enough to solve the problem. The bubbles, within a few days, should reabsorb without leaving any trace.

In the case of more extensive rashes, such as urticaria or other reactions, it is advisable to consult your doctor. In certain cases, in fact, it may be necessary to take targeted antihistamines. If possible, it is best to avoid exposure in places where the presence of sea fleas is known. Furthermore, it is essential never lie down directly in contact with the sandbut use a beach towel or, better yet, a sun lounger.

