“Sewage works benefit a resident of El Rodadero Sur”: Essmar

Strengthen the infrastructure of the sewage systemes one of the main objectives to contribute to the improvement of the quality of life of the community and be able to provide the support of a good service. From the Public Services Company of the District of Santa Marta, Essmar E.S.P., we continue with the extension works of sewage networks that benefit 2,000 inhabitants, this time in the sectors of Gaira Paraíso, South Rodadero and Dulcino Lake.

The technical works consist of the extension of 200 linear meters of pipingto from 10 inches, which was deteriorated over its useful life. The development of this work has the purpose of controlling and mitigating the high levels of the flow that occurred in critical points of El Rodadero Sur

These works will contribute to improving the quality of life of familieswill facilitate access to home sewage system and will increase the coverage of the service and promote community development. Also, by materializing In this intervention, the safe collection of wastewater will be carried outavoiding contamination and reducing the risks inherent in their poor disposal.

