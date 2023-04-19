Home » These foods have become more expensive
These foods have become more expensive

Inflation

Olive oil, sugar and Co. are up to 20 percent more expensive – this income bracket is hardest hit

Basic foods have become more expensive in March. Traveling, especially by plane, puts even more pressure on the wallet. All the same, the inflation curve is rising somewhat more slowly.

Edible oils have become 20 percent more expensive within a year.

In March there was another hefty price increase – especially for staple foods. This is shown by the Comparis consumer price index, which measures perceived inflation. In March, margarine, edible fats and oils were 19.9 percent more expensive than a year ago. The price premium for sugar is 17 percent, for butter it is 12.2 percent. “With the exception of meat and meat products, the prices for almost all staple foods rose significantly more than average inflation,” writes Comparis.

Across all goods, prices are 0.5 percent higher than in February and 3.5 percent higher than a year ago. The good news: the inflation curve is rising at a slightly slower pace.

The high price surcharge is also noticeable for milk, cheese and eggs: they have increased by 8.5 percent. Bread, flour and grain products have become 8.1 percent more expensive, while fruit, vegetables, potatoes and mushrooms have risen by an average of 7.7 percent. High costs in the areas of energy, animal feed and fertilizers as well as crop failures are responsible for the rising food prices.

Leisure activities also cost significantly more. Flying has become almost 10 percent more expensive within just one month. Compared to March 2022, it is even 35 percent more. According to Comparis, the “cost trend in air traffic is still going up”. Package tours also had a strong impact with 17.1 percent. As reported by CH Media, the annual fitness subscription is also becoming more expensive – by up to 10 percent.

But there are also price declines to report: fuel is again significantly cheaper than a year ago – minus 7.4 percent. Health care prices are 3.6 percent lower. Unfortunately, this does not have a direct positive impact on health insurance premiums: the “amount of insured health services and not the prices are primarily responsible for the increase there,” writes Comparis.

Wealthy and German-speaking Swiss are more affected

For which income class has life become more expensive? The Comparis Index concludes: It is the highest income class. For them, the index rose by 3.8 percent. According to household type, childless couples aged 65 and over experienced the highest price increases. One-person households with people under the age of 65 fared somewhat lighter.

At 3.6 percent, German-speaking Switzerland and Romansh-speaking Switzerland recorded higher inflation than Italian-speaking Switzerland at 3.3 percent.

