The technology companies promise to make the production of e-fuels cheaper and more efficient. They specialize in different process steps. What they have in common is that they turn the logic of the chemical industry upside down. Traditionally, huge systems are used there, which are designed for a high throughput. The start-ups, on the other hand, rely on production units that also fit in a container. “In order to gradually ramp up the production of e-fuels, you need inexpensive, small systems that can be expanded in a modular way,” says Refuel-Green boss Becker, who worked in a managerial position at Sunfire before the company was founded.