This is how the new boss Gregor Riekena wants to lead the furniture supplier into the future

You are alluding to the numerous regulations, such as the planned European Supply Chain Act (CSDDD) and the new Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). Do you think both are superfluous?

animals: I understand the goals of the regulations, but it is questionable whether an effective and practical way to achieve these goals is chosen. What the EU Commission requires of medium-sized companies in the CSDDD is very complex and far-reaching than what we have stipulated in German law. The EU Parliament wants companies with 250 or more employees to be subject to the law under certain conditions, the measures and reports should cover significantly more areas and the entire value chain, civil liability is provided for, without it being clearly defined to date when a company is on the safe side with the measures and has done enough. This is a high administrative burden and, above all, a very high level of legal uncertainty. Anyway, I’m amazed that companies are given so little trust when it comes to doing the right things. We also live in this world, we all know about the environmental situation. But we need entrepreneurial freedom to tackle the problems.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

