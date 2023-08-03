This is how you can make money on the Fiverr online marketplace

Five authors share their experiences on Fiverr. Rafael Meneses, Alexa Nizam, Gaurav Shrishrimal, Georgia Austin, Billy McIntyre.

Fiverr is an online marketplace where freelancers can connect with clients.

Five authors told Business Insider how they got started on Fiverr with no prior experience.

Here’s their strategies and how they promote their work and attract clients.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

Freelance Writers can on Fiverr Earn money in a variety of ways, such as writing short Amazon product descriptions or ghostwriting entire memoirs.

On their Fiverr profiles, they feature their “gigs” — the writing services they offer — and their prices. Potential customers can book them for an order via the website.

Business Insider spoke to five freelance writers about how they use the platform to connect with clients. They described making up to $101,000 a month through the platform.

Rafael Meneses offered unlimited revisions and refunds to his clients

Meneses was looking for ways to make his Fiverr profile stand out. Raphael Meneses

read too

Why managers often appear unconsciously arrogant – and what a coach says they can do about it

meneses, 32, started freelance copywriting on Fiverr in 2019 to earn some extra cash alongside his university job. In April 2021, he discovered that he was making more than his regular salary through Fiverr.

He looked at the profiles of other copywriters to see how he could set himself apart. He said he offered unlimited revisions and a money-back guarantee to attract clients as a new freelancer. He also said that his first order is still the most popular.

Alexa Nizam brought her personality to her Fiverr profile

Nizam has updated her profile to attract clients for her freelance advertising writing. Alexa Nizam

Nizam set up an account to work as a freelance copywriter on weekends and evenings in 2020 alongside her job as a video producer. But she struggled to find clients for months.

After seeing a TikTok post from another Fiverr seller, Alexandra Fasulo, decided to use her photos in her performance photos and described herself and her offer in her bio section. She also kept her prices low and took any job she could get.

read too

Large regional differences: Your savings bank currently pays this interest on the call money

Within two weeks she had landed her first customers. As of March 2021, she was making $8,000 as a freelancer. She quit her job the following month to pursue writing full-time.

Gaurav Shrishrimal showcases his portfolio on his Fiverr profile

Shrishrimal said he works about two hours a day at his part-time job. Gaurav Shrishrimal

Shree Shrimal wrote Amazon product descriptions as a side income while working on his e-commerce business. He said he made $20,000 on Fiverr for the past year working two hours a day.

The 37-year-old used Fiverr to showcase his work, including writing he wrote, and described his approach so customers know what to expect.

Georgia Austin used keywords to improve her profile’s visibility

Austin and her team made $101,300 in one month last year. Georgia Austin

read too

A study shows which personality traits are particularly in demand in the workplace – especially since the pandemic

Austin Business Insider named five strategies for creating a profile on Fiverr and attracting customers.

She decided to freelance on Fiverr after working full-time as a copywriter for brands like Sweaty Bettya women’s activewear store, and Nike.

The 26-year-old made her profile unmistakable with professional photos. She researched keywords to include in her Fiverr orders and in her title and description so they would appear more frequently in searches from her clients.

Austin made up to $27,000 a month working alone, but she hired freelancers to help her meet client demand in 2021. As of May 2022, they earned $101,300 including tips from customers.

Billy McIntyre charged customers low prices for three years

McIntyre initially charged $0.02 per word to attract customers. Billy McIntyre

read too

The nine smartest ways to invest in artificial intelligence right now, according to Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and UBS

McIntyre joined Fiverr in 2015 while working at an ecommerce warehouse. He used it to write offerings for brands and began ghostwriting memoirs, articles, and novels the following year.

McIntyre acquired clients by charging $0.02 per word for the first three years on the platform and taking every job that was offered to him.

By 2018, he was making ghostwriting his main business, charging $3,000 for 10,000 words.

Read the original article in English here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

