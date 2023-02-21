Home Business Fuels, ok to trust in the Chamber: the decree passes with 174 yeses. Novelty
Dear fuels, ok to trust in the Chamber. Here’s what changes

Green light to trust in dfuel injection. With 174 yes, 107 no and 3 abstentions, the Chamber approves the trust placed in the decree law containing urgent provisions on fuel price transparency and strengthening of the control powers of the guarantor for price surveillance, as well as support for the use of public transport. Tomorrow the final vote, then the text will go to the Senate for the final go-ahead.

The text had been partially corrected after protests from petrol stations. The obligation remains to display the average price next to the one applied but the fines for the managers are reduced who violate the rules. Mr Prizzi will have to draw up a quarterly pricing report to verify and prevent misconduct.

