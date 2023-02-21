Home Health War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news. Biden “impatient” to welcome Meloni. China: “Worried about possible escalation”
White House: the president awaits the premier in Washington. Zelensky: “World war if China allies with Russia” The US leader for more than five hours in the Ukrainian capital after warning Moscow. Zelensky: “We also talked about long-range weapons.” In the evening Biden-Meloni telephone conversation. While Prime Minister Meloni is in Warsaw, US President Joe Biden unexpectedly arrived in Kiev to meet the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The presidential motorcade passed through the city amidst massive security measures and Biden was taken back to Mykhailivska Square together with Zelensky to pay their respects to the fallen. He then left after five hours and finally arrived in Poland

China ‘Deeply Concerned About Escalating Conflict In Ukraine’

China is deeply concerned about the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine and the possibility of the situation spiraling out of control, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Tuesday. “We urge some countries to immediately stop stoking the fire,” Qin said, delivering a keynote speech. “We are firmly against any form of hegemony, any foreign interference in Chinese affairs,” he said.

