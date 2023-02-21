White House: the president awaits the premier in Washington. Zelensky: “World war if China allies with Russia” The US leader for more than five hours in the Ukrainian capital after warning Moscow. Zelensky: “We also talked about long-range weapons.” In the evening Biden-Meloni telephone conversation. While Prime Minister Meloni is in Warsaw, US President Joe Biden unexpectedly arrived in Kiev to meet the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The presidential motorcade passed through the city amidst massive security measures and Biden was taken back to Mykhailivska Square together with Zelensky to pay their respects to the fallen. He then left after five hours and finally arrived in Poland

