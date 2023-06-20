This is how it works with and without an ice cream maker!

We are at the beginning of summer – the season of lots of fruit and delicious ice cream. How about combining both to make homemade cherry ice cream yourself? In this article we will introduce you to different ways how you can prepare it – with or without an ice cream maker, as well as with or without eggs, with fresh but also with frozen cherries! All recipes can be found here!

Make cherry ice cream yourself without an ice cream maker or an egg – this is how it works in just 5 minutes!

This sweet and slightly tart cherry ice cream is made with just a few simple ingredients. It contains no eggs and is ready in just 5 minutes with just a quick twist of the blender.

total time: 5 Min.

portions: 6

Ingredients for the cherry ice cream:

500g frozen sweet cherries (about 3 cups) 240ml heavy cream 240ml milk 70g sugar ¼ teaspoon kosher salt 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Ingredients for the chocolate topping (optional)

60 g chocolate chips 2 teaspoons coconut oil

Ice cream instructions: In the blender, add the cherries, cream, milk, sugar, salt and vanilla. Mix until smooth.

Instructions for the chocolate topping: Combine the chocolate chips and coconut oil in a small glass bowl. Heat them in the microwave for 1 minute. Then take them out and stir them until smooth. If necessary, heat the chocolate for another 20-30 seconds and stir again after removing from the microwave.

Allow the chocolate topping to cool at room temperature for a while (if it hardens during this time, reheat for 10-15 seconds and stir again).

Place about 1/3 of the ice cream in an airtight container and generously pour about 1/3 of the chocolate icing on top. Repeat the process two more times until the amount is used up. Then freeze until ready to serve.

Notice: This cherry ice cream recipe can also be made without the chocolate topping. However, we recommend not to leave it out, so that your dessert will be crunchier.

Cherry ice cream with fresh cherries – You will need an ice cream maker for the recipe

You can make homemade cherry ice cream yourself with just six ingredients. This silky smooth cherry ice cream with milk tastes like cream cheese and has a hint of sweetness from the cherries.

active time: 40 minutes

cooling time: 8 hours

total time: 8 hours and 40 minutes

For 6 peoplen (with generous portions)

Equipment:

Ice cream maker Heavy-bottomed saucepan Egg beaters Mixing bowls Cling film Ice cream containers

Make cherry ice cream yourself – ingredients:

550g frozen black sweet cherries (pitted) 500g granulated sugar, divided 470ml heavy cream 50ml whole milk 6 tablespoons cornstarch 0.5 teaspoon kosher salt

Prepare the recipe in the following steps

Step 1: Place the cherries, 100g caster sugar and 120ml water in a medium-sized heavy-bottomed saucepan. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until cherries are tender and a syrup forms at the bottom of the saucepan (about 6-8 minutes). Remove the pan from the heat and allow the cherries to cool to room temperature. Pour them into a small bowl, cover and set in the fridge for later.

step 2: Fill a large bowl with ice to later use as an ice bath. Put aside.

step 3: Add heavy cream and whole milk to the heavy-bottomed saucepan. Cook over medium-high heat (70°C), stirring occasionally, until steaming.

step 4: Meanwhile, stir the remaining 400g sugar, cornstarch and salt with a fork until there are no lumps and everything is well incorporated.

step 5: Once the cream and milk start to steam, slowly and in small portions add the sugar mixture, stirring constantly. Let the mixture cook over medium-high heat, stirring constantly, for another 2-3 minutes, until slightly thickened. Notice: You can check this by scooping up some of the liquid with a spoon and testing the thickness. Make sure the ice cream base never boils.

step 6: Place the mixture in a heatproof bowl and cool in the ice bath until no longer steaming. Press a piece of cling film over the mixture to prevent a layer from forming on the surface. Chill the ice cream base in the refrigerator overnight.

step 7: Put the mixture in an ice cream maker in the morning and process for about 20-25 minutes. About two minutes before the ice cream is ready, add the cooked cherries and syrup, one tablespoon at a time, until well incorporated.

The ice cream will be on the soft side, but can be eaten immediately or ‘harden’ in the freezer for a few hours. It can be stored in an airtight container in the freezer for up to two weeks.

