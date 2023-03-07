Berkshire Hathaway Inc. stock is the most expensive stock in the world – the holding company is chaired by Warren Buffet. picture alliance/AP Images | Dennis Van Tine/Star Max/Ipx

The most expensive stock in the world is Berkshire Hathaway Inc., of which Warren Buffett is the chairman. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is a holding company whose conglomerate includes over 80 companies. However, a high share price alone says nothing about the economic situation of a company.

The emergence of trading platforms is just one of the reasons why more and more people are investing their money in stocks. In the turbulent financial market, it can be difficult to keep track. For example, how should one estimate the price of a stock? And what is the most expensive stock in the world?

By a considerable margin, the world‘s most expensive stock is holding company Berkshire Hathaway Inc., priced at $480,215 as of March 6, 2023. The company’s conglomerate includes over 80 companies. Legendary investor Warren Buffet is the chairman.

The so-called A shares of Berkshire Hathaway are traded at a record price. How “Forbes Advisor‘ reported that Buffett wants to use the high share price to ensure that investors invest in the company with a long-term perspective. Since 1996, however, B shares can also be traded, which are currently around 317 dollars (around 298 euros) as of March 7th. 2023

However, a high share price alone says nothing about whether an investment is worthwhile or not. Robert Jonson, a professor of finance at Creighton University, told Forbes Advisor that stock price should be irrelevant to investors. He explained, “What investors should be interested in is what ownership the stock entitles them to. That means how much I own as a shareholder of the company and its profitability”.

