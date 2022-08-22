Listen to the audio version of the article

“We make an urgent appeal to all political parties so that the issue of energy costs is put at the top of the electoral agenda as a problem to be solved urgently in the new legislature”. This is the request of Marina Lalli, president of Federturismo Confindustria, to political parties for a quick intervention in support of companies in the hospitality industry. Without any intervention in the coming months, thousands of tourist businesses will risk closing down and not because of the autumn forecasts with a Pun, acronym for National Single Price or the wholesale reference price of electricity that is purchased on the electricity market. Italian Power Exchange, up 40%. If this forecast comes true, an apocalyptic scenario is drawn for the sector. There are structures, such as a seaside hotel in Sicily, which went from 40 thousand euros in July 2021 to 144 thousand euros in the same month of this year. Others, such as a tourist village in Veneto, from 350 thousand euros to 1.3 million euros on an annual basis, so much so that they decide to close the season early by reimbursing customers who had already booked. With this trend, few assets will be able to withstand further increases expected after the summer. The winter season even risks not starting because the costs for snowmaking and cableways with these prices will not be able to guarantee the service, on pain of bankruptcy of the company. “We therefore reiterate the urgent appeal to find tools to mitigate energy costs, 13% of the Italian GDP is at stake” urges Marina Lalli.