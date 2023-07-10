Three Gorges Power Station Celebrates 20 Years of Clean Electricity Generation, Surpassing 1.6 Trillion kWh Milestone

Xinhua News Agency Authoritative Express丨The Three Gorges Power Station has been put into operation for 20 years and has generated more than 1.6 trillion kwh of clean electricity

The Three Gorges Power Station, known as the hydropower station with the largest installed capacity in the world, celebrates its 20th anniversary of operation on July 10, 2023. With a total of 34 hydroelectric generating units installed, a capacity of 22.5 million kilowatts, and an annual designed power generation capacity of 88.2 billion kilowatt-hours, this power station has played a pivotal role in supplying electricity to regions such as East China, Central China, and Guangdong.

Throughout its impressive 20-year lifespan, the Three Gorges Power Station has generated more than 1.6 trillion kilowatt-hours of clean electricity. This astounding achievement is equivalent to the electricity consumed directly by Chinese residents in 2022. To put it into perspective, 1.6 trillion kilowatt-hours of clean electricity is comparable to replacing over 480 million tons of standard coal, consequently reducing carbon dioxide emissions by more than 1.32 billion tons. This immense contribution has significantly aided China in its ambition to construct a clean, low-carbon, safe, and efficient energy system.

The Three Gorges Hydropower Station has not only made substantial contributions to China‘s energy landscape but has also played a crucial role in national sustainable development. Its clean energy output has facilitated the reduction of harmful emissions, effectively tackling climate change concerns. Additionally, the reliable and stable power supply from the Three Gorges Power Station has bolstered economic growth and improved the people’s quality of life in the regions it serves.

As the anniversary of the Three Gorges Power Station’s operation is commemorated, it is worth noting the tremendous efforts from the engineers, technicians, and workers who have devoted themselves to maintaining and ensuring the success of this landmark hydropower project. Their dedication to excellence has not only solidified the power station’s position as a global leader but also served as a testament to China‘s ability to execute and manage major infrastructure projects.

The impact of the Three Gorges Power Station extends beyond its immediate surroundings and resonates with the global community at large. The success and longevity of this project offer invaluable lessons and inspiration for other nations striving for sustainable and clean energy solutions.

