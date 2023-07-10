Home » Tesla, no right-hand drive cars but for the British there is the joke “the reacher”, the extendable caliper
ROME – In addition to the damage, even insult. Tesla, as announced a few weeks ago, will no longer produce right-hand drive cars for the UK and other left-hand drive countries. But, to meet the inconvenience of customers who would find themselves on the “wrong side” for a whole series of simple operations, such as paying for the motorway or parking whose columns in these countries are obviously on the right, he had an idea “genius” that actually appears almost like a joke: to offer as a gift “the reacher”, a device similar to an extendable pliers to be able to carry out these and other operations from the right-hand window while sitting in front of the steering wheel on the left.

The right-hand drive option was offered only on the more expensive Model S and Model X. Then, due to a question of costs, the sudden decision to stop production and tear up the contracts already signed, offering the possibility to customers who had ordered these cars to have the same model with left hand drive. And those of the British customers who wanted to confirm the order anyway, found ‘the reacher’ as a gift: a solution that was perhaps convenient, certainly comical and which for many added insult to injury.

