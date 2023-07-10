Home » Terumo Italia Srl/Ministry of Health
Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 3526/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14794/2022 proposed by Terumo Italia Srl against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Abruzzo Region, Presidency of the Council of Ministers State-Regions and Unified Conference, Permanent Conference for Relations Between The State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, the Conference of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, the Basilicata Region, the Calabria Region, the Campania Region, the Emilia – Romagna Region, the Friuli-Venezia Giulia Autonomous Region, the Lazio Region, the Liguria Region, the Lombardy, Marche Region, Molise Region, Piedmont Region, Puglia Region, Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Sicilian Region, Sicilian Region – Department of Health, Umbria Region, Autonomous Region of Aosta Valley, Veneto Region, Autonomous Province of Trento, Autonomous Province of Bolzano, Tuscany Region, and against Roche Diagnostics SpA

Attachments:

Appeal – Terumo Italy.pdf (PDF 0.62 Mb)

Ordinance – Term Italy.pdf (PDF 172.7 Kb)

stanza.pdf (PDF 95.8 Kb)

Reasons added Abruzzo- Terumo Italy.pdf (PDF 0.60 Mb)

Reasons added Puglia – Terumo Italy.pdf (PDF 0.62 Mb)

Reasons added Tuscany – Terumo Italy.pdf (PDF 0.59 Mb)

