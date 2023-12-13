Home » Three Powerball Tickets Sold in Puerto Rico Win $50,000 Prize
Three tickets from the Powerball draw 1080, held last Saturday, December 9, and which were sold in three different establishments in Puerto Rico, were winners with prizes of $50,000 (Double Play).

One of those tickets was sold at “Santa Rosa Service Station”, in Bayamón. The play was automatic.

Another winning ticket was sold at “Kamilias Bakery” in Coamo. The play was also automatic.

The third ticket awarded through an automatic play was sold at “La dehere”, located in Plaza Carolina.

Puerto Rico residents are eagerly anticipating the identity of the lucky winners, as they celebrate the news of the three winning tickets from last Saturday’s Powerball draw.

