Thurgau company Nüssli is building Europe’s largest sports hall

Premiere: Thurgau company Nüssli builds Europe’s largest sports hall Nüssli from Hüttwilen, known for temporary buildings, is building Europe’s first eight-fold sports hall in Monheim am Rhein, Germany. The project is worth 37 million euros. The prefabrication of components should greatly reduce the construction time.

Interior of the new Nüssli sports hall in Monheim. Image: PD

They already exist in the USA and China, but not yet in Europe: eight-fold sports halls. But that is now changing: In the German city of Monheim am Rhein, located between Düsseldorf and Cologne, the Thurgau company Nüssli from Hüttwilen is building the first such sports hall in Europe as a general contractor. The groundbreaking ceremony took place on May 12, 2023. The city council of Monheim approved around 37 million euros for financing in mid-2022.