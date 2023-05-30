Milei seeks to define Buenos Aires governor: he wants Guillermo Britos, mayor ex-ally of Massa

The presidential candidate for La Libertad Avanza, Javier Miley, generates expectation regarding the lists that its force will present in the PASO. In this regard, one of the unknowns lies in the candidacy for governor in the province of Buenos Airesalthough in the last hours a possible name emerged: Guillermo Britosmayor of Chivilcoy and former ally of Sergio Massa.

Milei is working on her electoral assembly for Buenos Aires, where the cumbia singer “El Dipy” will be the candidate for mayor of La Matanza, but it remains to be seen who will lead the ballot at the provincial level. For now, Milei is the only presidential candidate who has not yet determined that nomination.

Milei will take Diana Mondino as the first candidate for deputy for the City

In this regard, sources from the libertarian space indicated that The deputy holds advanced conversations with Britos, which would have started several months ago, for him to run for governor in the largest district in the country. “He likes his profile as a commissioner with decades of experience. Highly respected among the forces. With a clear vision to end the tragedy of insecurity in the province of Buenos Aires,” they told the agency Argentine News people close to Milei. Added to this, in the environment of the pre-candidate they highlighted the “profile of a neighborhood mayor who was never close to Kirchnerism or Together for Change“.

According to sources from the La Libertad Avanza space, Britos would not have given an answer until the last few hours.

“We are in negotiations with him (Britos) because of his profile in the treatment of security, because of his management in the municipality and because he was never aligned with either Kirchnerism or Macrismo,” sources from La Libertad Avanza told the agency. telam. According to the spokesmen, Britos had not given an answer until the last hours.

“Those of us who have positions with responsibility, what we have to do is apologize because our country has everything to be a power, but it has alarming numbers of poverty, unemployment and inflation,” Britos mentioned in recent days, in an electoral tone.

Former police officer and mayor of Chivilcoy: who is Guillermo Britos?

Britos has been mayor of Chivilcoy since 2015.

Britos, 59 years old, He is a retired commissioner of the Buenos Aires Police who turned to politics in 2011, when he was elected provincial deputy for the Fourth Electoral Section for the Unión Celeste y Blanco party, led by Francisco De Narváez. That group is now an ally of La Libertad Avanza.

Between 2011 and 2015, while he held the position of vice president of the Security and Penitentiary Affairs Commission of the Chamber of Deputies of the Province of Buenos Aires, He was very close to Massa while he presided over the lower house. Even in 2015 he left the space of De Narváez and, together with the lawyer Mauricio D’Alessandro, allied with the Renewal Front.

In the past, Britos has been close to Sergio Massa.

That same year he was elected mayor of Chivilcoy. In 2019 he was re-elected with his own neighborhood partybut in alliance with Federal Consensus, of Roberto Lavagna. His brother, Fabio Britos, is a Buenos Aires provincial deputy.

In Chivilcoy, Britos has been facing Peronism for years who led in the past Florencio Randazzo. Likewise, he also faces the construction of the PRO led by Sebastián García Luca, who in recent years tried unsuccessfully to occupy the local executive.

