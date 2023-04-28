Thyssenkrupp boss could get millions in compensation – Business Insider

Martina Merz is leaving the company prematurely. INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

After an offer from Martina Merz, the supervisory board prematurely terminated her contract as CEO at Thyssenkrupp. The 60-year-old is therefore in talks with representatives of the supervisory board about a severance payment like that “Handelsblatt” reported. According to estimates, the severance payment could amount to a total of three million euros.

The 60-year-old is therefore in talks with representatives of the supervisory board about a severance payment like that “Handelsblatt” reported. Merz asked for an early termination of her contract, which originally ran until 2028.

However, Merz should not be paid out for the entire remaining term. According to insiders, the outgoing CEO will be paid out for two years. According to the “Handelsblatt”, her salary was 1.34 million euros a year. Overall, the severance payment is estimated to be three million euros.

Merz was said to have forestalled a termination by offering to terminate her contract early. Your personality has long been controversial in the company. After the announcement of her resignation, Thyssenkrupp stock fell by almost ten percent.

kh