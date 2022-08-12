More purchases on Telecom Italia in Piazza Affari, where it now shows an increase of about 5.4% to 0.2392 euros after the blaze this morning at 0.2474 euros. Indiscretions spread by Bloomberg, according to which the electoral program of Fratelli d’Italia led by Giorgia Meloni (party that is currently leading the polls in view of the elections of 25 September), have made the title of the tlc group led by Labriola jump upwards. it would include a nationalization plan for the tlc group and the sale of some assets to reduce the group’s debt by more than half.

Also according to the advances of Bloomberg, which cites sources close to the dossier, the plan would provide for an acquisition of Tim by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), then the sale of approximately 30 million fixed and mobile customers to competitors for approximately 13 billion euros, and finally the sale of the subsidiary Tim Brasil for 4 billion. The ultimate goal would be to get the state to keep control of the network, while reducing Tim’s debt.