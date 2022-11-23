Home Business TIM: political meeting on the dossier expected in the coming days
TIM: political meeting on the dossier expected in the coming days

In a press conference, Minister Giorgetti reaffirmed the government’s political priority of bringing the TIM network back under public control, finding a solution that safeguards the general interest, that of TIM and the workers. Il sole24ore also reports that yesterday the technical meeting was held at MIMIT with the presence of the CEO of CDP Equity Francesco Mele.

During the meeting, various hypotheses were considered, presented in the article, however, in an incomprehensible way, says Equita. Firstly, there is talk of an offer for NetCo (we are thinking of execution of the MoU); secondly, of the sale of the majority stake in the network by TIM (a hypothesis which would have been rejected but which is not clear if it refers to a sale to subject other than CDP) and third the offer (it seems to understand on TIM) by CDP (35%) and two funds (probably KKR and Macquarie) without the involvement of Vivendi. However, the political decision was postponed to a table that should be held in the next few days. The messenger underlines the importance of a decision in the short term to avoid a deterioration of the situation both by TIM and by Open Fiber. Repubblica and La Stampa today report a valuation range for NetCo of 17-21bn, higher than what has been circulated in recent days.

