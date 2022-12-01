Home Business Tim: rebounds (+4.2%) after the losses of the previous session
Tim: rebounds (+4.2%) after the losses of the previous session

Tim: rebounds (+4.2%) after the losses of the previous session

Purchases on Telecom Italia shares, up 4.2% in the 0.215 euro area after -5.2% in the last session.

The stock, which yesterday discounted the hypothesis of a totalitarian takeover bid by the government, is regaining share in the wake of speculation on possible alternatives for the creation of the single national network and the reduction of Tim’s debt.

The company announced that “it will continue, in line with the delayering plan presented to the market on July 7th, to evaluate all the strategic options, which allow it to best pursue the objectives of overcoming vertical integration and reducing indebtedness”.

