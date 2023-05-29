Timber market Eastern Switzerland: Fewer bark beetles, more imported wood

“The trees are resilient”: The bark beetle doesn’t like the cool and wet weather – more timber is being imported again Timber construction is booming, the market is supplied with enough wood and the bark beetle should be kept in check: a lot is going smoothly in the timber industry in eastern Switzerland. However, more sawn timber from the EU area is coming into the country and is competing with domestic timber production. Several projects are running to support them.

There is still a relatively large amount of wood in the forests waiting to be transported to the sawmills. Image: Nicole Nars-Room

The bark beetle is considered a plague in the timber industry. If it attacks trees, the wood can turn bluish due to the introduction of a fungus. We are then talking about beetle wood. This has the same static properties as uninfested wood, because the beetle lays its tunnels between the bark and the trunk, i.e. not in the supporting body of wood itself.