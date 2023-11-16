Tinaba Deposit Account: Opinions and Interests

Independent Financial Advisor and Co-Founder of Affari Miei

November 15, 2023

Currently there are many offers regarding deposit accounts, and I can understand that you are confused. Maybe you’ve also heard of the Tinaba deposit accountpowered by Bank Profile.

If you want to know more about this offer To then be able to compare it with other deposit accounts currently available on the market, follow me because today we will try to discover all of its features characteristicshis costs and above all what they are interests that it offers, and at the end of the article you will also find mine opinions about.

Let’s start!

This article talks about:

Bank Profile: a presentation

Before analyzing the deposit account, I usually introduce the institution that provides the product, because knowing the details of the company is always important, to better understand who we are entrusting our savings to.

Fertilizer was born in 2015 with the support of Sator background and in integration with Bank Profile: its main objective is immediately to equip the banking system with cutting-edge technologies, and at the same time to offer value-added services.

Its mission is also to provide simple, clear and totally digital money management.

Tinaba savings account: is it safe?

A question you are surely asking yourself concerns the deposit account: can we consider it a safe investment?

Without a doubt I tell you yes: it is one of the safest investments, since the depositors’ funds are covered by the guarantee of the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund.

What does it mean?

The guarantee includes the reimbursement of the deposits of each account holder up to a maximum of 100,000 euros, in the event that the Bank finds itself in serious problems and is no longer able to return the sums left in its custody.

Furthermore, Tinaba can count on a CET1 ratio very high, which guarantees the solidity of the bank.

Don’t know how to invest?

Find out what kind of investor you are. Are enough 3 minutes to discover the best strategy for you.

>> START NOW!

The characteristics of the Tinaba deposit account

Il deposit account proposed by Tinaba provides different choices, depending on your needs.

Interest accrues on the sums of money you decide to set aside, offering you a certain return.

You will also be able to open as many deposit accounts as you want, with all free offers, starting from a minimum amount of €1000.

This is a really simple and convenient offer.

The interests

Let’s see in detail what they are interests offered by Tinaba in case you choose to rely on her to invest your savings.

With the fixed and repayable rate deposit account you can count on these interest rates, with the Start profile:

6 months: 1.80%; 12 months: 2.00%; 18 months: 2.50%; 24 months: 2.50%.

This is the offer with the Start account, which allows you to obtain returns of up to 2.50%, remembering that you can release your money whenever you want.

L’offerta Premium

Until December 5, 2023 Tinaba is offering an offer for those who are customers Fertilizer Premium.

In this case, in fact, the interest rates on the sums you deposit will be much more advantageous:

6 months: 3.50%; 12 months: 4.00%; 18 months: 4.50%; 24 months: 4.00%

From the Tinaba app you can also carry out a simulation to understand, by setting the duration and amount of the account, what the return hypotheses are.

Costs

The Tinaba deposit account is convenient: it has no opening or management costs.

Furthermore, the 0.20% stamp duty is paid by the bank, so you will only have to pay 26% on the interest accrued.

How to open a deposit account

Tinaba deposit account can be opened directly online in just a few minutes.

You will just have to download the application for smartphone or tablet and register for free or, if you prefer, go through the online procedure.

Early release

In case you wanted release in a total or partial way the sums of money before the expiry of the bond itself so that you need them, then you must know that the interest will be recalculated on the sums remaining following the release from the beginning of the bond period.

The minimum amount for early release is €50.

In case of total early release, however, the bank will not recognize any interest.

Don’t know how to invest?

Find out what kind of investor you are. Are enough 3 minutes to discover the best strategy for you.

>> START NOW!

Tinaba savings account: Opinions from Affari Miei

We have finished theanalysis of Tinaba’s offer con Bank Profileso now we can try to draw some conclusions.

Choosing a savings account is a safe form of investment that allows you to enhance your savings.

Some time ago the interest rates offered by deposit accounts were really low, while today things have changed and you can count on higher interests.

The only thing you have to do is relate all this to the period we are living in, that of decidedly high inflation, so I advise you to think from a more general perspective.

Without a doubt the deposit account it is useful if you are looking for a way to set aside your savings and ensure that they appreciate over time.

In fact, we all know that leaving money sitting in the bank account leads to nothing except its devaluation.

Since, as I mentioned before, i interest rates to date they have risen quite a lot, it is up to you to compare the various offers and choose the most advantageous one for you and which can satisfy your needs.

Perhaps if you take a look here you will be able to compare the various offers and understand if there are more convenient tools or if this deposit account could actually be interesting.

But let’s get to us…

Choose the deposit account if…

This tool is good for you if you are looking for a flexible account, which allows for release, and if you are interested in a totally online account with zero activation and management costs.

The stamp duty paid by the bank could also make you decide to choose this offer.

Furthermore, you can also take advantage of the offer until December 2023.

Don’t choose a deposit account if…

However, I don’t think this product is for you if you are looking for higher returns that can give you a bigger profit. Well, in this case the deposit account is not for you also because, as you well know, if you want to obtain higher returns you necessarily have to take higher risks and the deposit account does not fall into this category, don’t you think?

You shouldn’t opt ​​for this offer even if you want to have a reference to a physical branch, since this is totally online.

Conclusions

Having reached the end of the review we just have to proceed with the evaluations finals on the product.

In fact, at the moment all you have to do is make a comparison with the other deposit account offers: for this very reason I invite you to use TOP Deposit Account to save time and do a targeted search among the many offers currently available.

If you are looking for other safe investments, you can take a look here.

Carefully examining what the market has to offer you is the first condition to respect in order to make the right choice.

If you are thinking about how to invest your savings, but don’t know where to start, here are a series of resources I thought up for you:

I greet you, I hope you will continue to follow Affari Miei!

Find out what kind of investor you are

I have created a short questionnaire to help you understand what type of investor you are. At the end, I will guide you towards the best contents selected based on your starting situation:

>> Get Started Now

Share this: Facebook

X

