VACCINATIONS AND “ANTI-FLUENZA”: THE PROFESSOR SPEAKS. PANTALEO GRECO, DIRECTOR OF OBSTETRICS AND GYNECOLOGY AT CONA HOSPITAL

Vaccinations for both Covid and seasonal flu began on October 16th. The campaign aims to increase coverage for people at high risk, of all ages, due to pathological, physiological conditions (such as pregnancy) or work exposure, as well as of course those over sixty. This year too, the Ministry has included healthy children aged 6 months to 6 years in the category of people to whom the free vaccine is recommended. The objective is to reach 75% vaccination coverage in citizens aged 65 and over (age group for which Emilia-Romagna is in first place among the large Italian regions in terms of percentage of coverage), to improve vaccination coverage in healthcare personnel and children at risk of complications due to the presence of pathologies.

To delve deeper into the importance of vaccination, we conducted three interviews with professionals from the University Hospital of Ferrara, working in the field in different sectors.

We start with the prof. Pantaleo Greco, Director of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Unit of S. Anna.

Professor, why are vaccinations important for pregnant women?

“Vaccinations carried out during pregnancy can protect the mother from infectious diseases that can be potentially dangerous – such as influenza and SarsCov2 – as pregnancy makes women more susceptible to worsening of general conditions and greater respiratory complications. Several studies have now excluded any type of negative repercussion of the SarsCov2 vaccine on the health of the newborn, both at birth and in the following six months, a period in which no excess hospitalizations occurred in the group of children born to mothers vaccinated during pregnancy. On the contrary, the protective effect of the vaccine was demonstrated compared to newborns not exposed to the vaccine. In short, by protecting the mother from Covid, the child is also protected from its indirect consequences. Among the other vaccinations recommended during pregnancy we remember the anti-pertussis vaccine (recommended from 28 to 36 weeks of pregnancy) which stimulates the formation and therefore the passage of antibodies, transmitted from the mother to the fetus through the placental circulation, which can offer temporary protection to the newborn, reducing the risk of infections and respiratory complications, unfortunately also very serious, in the first weeks of life”.

How do vaccinations also “affect” people close to pregnant women, such as fathers, other children and grandparents?

“People close to pregnant women, such as family members, may be carriers of infectious diseases without knowing it. Vaccination reduces the risk of transmitting these diseases to the mother or newborn. Furthermore, when enough people are vaccinated, “herd immunity” is created which reduces the spread of infectious diseases within the entire community. This also indirectly protects people who cannot be vaccinated, such as newborns and those who have medical conditions that prevent vaccination”.

Why are vaccinations important for all healthcare workers?

“First and foremost for personal protection: healthcare workers can be exposed to a variety of pathogens during their work, and vaccinations protect them from potentially serious infections, reducing the risk of getting sick.

Secondly, the prevention of the spread of diseases: healthcare workers can themselves be carriers of diseases without showing obvious symptoms. Therefore, vaccination prevents the transmission of diseases between healthcare workers and patients, reducing the risk of outbreaks in healthcare facilities.

Not least the burden of being an example for the community: healthcare workers play an influential role in promoting vaccination among patients and the community at large. Getting vaccinated demonstrates the importance of vaccination and can encourage others to do so”.

Share this: Facebook

X

