Titan implosion: In addition to the Titan, there are other imploded submarines in the sea

The Titan disaster is by no means the first case in which a submarine implodes because the protective hull can no longer withstand the water pressure and the crew has no chance of survival. There are several parallels to the implosion of military submarines, some of whose wrecks have been lying on the seabed for decades and can hardly be lifted.

The last major implosion accident involving a submarine occurred in November 2017:

