Today’s horoscope June 6, 2023 sign by sign – Affaritaliani.it

Horoscope today Tuesday 6 June 2023: today’s astrological forecasts sign by sign

ARIES HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY TUESDAY 6 JUNE 2023

No detail will escape your eagle eye as wily Mercury merges with focused Vesta in your house of possessions. Researching a financial problem or finding the right price on a large purchase may be part of your plan. You will be in your element during the maneuvers and negotiations, so this is an excellent day to negotiate a deal. Thinking outside the box can give you new options. Things are running smoothly until the moon in sensitive Capricorn collides with resentful Eris in your sign, making you wonder if you’ve got the short end of the stick. Don’t let greed or a sense of entitlement turn a good thing into a bad thing. A deal is a deal.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY TUESDAY 6 JUNE 2023

Nobody knows what you want and how to get it better than you. You will be utterly devoted to your interests as savvy Mercury merges with disciplined Vesta in your sign. It’s the perfect day to give your all in pursuing an important personal goal. Your confidence and focus will be reassuring and can inspire confidence. However, people shouldn’t expect you to cater to them or take their needs into account. Still, you can’t help but treat your loved ones with tenderness and care as the moon in earthly Capricorn syncs up with nurturing Ceres this evening. A late night chat over a cup of tea can be mutually encouraging.

GEMINI TODAY’S HOROSCOPE TUESDAY 6 JUNE 2023

You’ll want to hide out and focus on studying, researching, or working on a secret project while your ruler, Mercury, melds with disciplined Vesta in your house of seclusion. Turning off your phone and blocking out distractions can help you focus on the task at hand. Some people may take it personally when it gets dark and may wonder if you have anything to hide. Whether you do it or not, what you are doing is nobody’s business. Some Geminis may go into a spiritual practice. This is a powerful time for meditation, prayer or mantra recitation.

CANCER HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY TUESDAY 6 JUNE 2023

As methodical Mercury meets focused Vesta in your community home, you’ll be the perfect person to organize a team project or represent the interests of a group. You will be very good at interpreting the needs of the community and communicating them to the outside world. Your attention to detail will be impeccable and is bound to make people feel like they are in good hands. Brainstorming an idea with friends or colleagues can be hugely successful. You will achieve a lot when you collaborate with people who think outside the box. Inside information can give you an edge.

