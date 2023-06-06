Woman on bike hit by a car in Lignano, it’s serious – Medicine

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, JUNE 06 – A woman is hospitalized in serious condition after being hit by a car while she was riding her bicycle. It happened late yesterday evening, around 11pm, along viale Centrale, in Lignano Sabbiadoro.



The woman, a foreign citizen, was run over and fell to the ground.



When the alarm went off, the Sores nurses sent an ambulance from Lignano and a rescue helicopter to the scene.



The medical and nursing staff took charge of the woman, who was then flown to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine, in serious condition.



Sores nurses have alerted the police.



Shortly before, around 10pm, another woman, still in viale Centrale in Lignano, was hit by a car while she was walking. She is a young Italian citizen who was injured but not seriously.



After the call for help reached the single emergency number Nue112, the operators of the first level operations room transferred the call to the regional health emergency operational structure. The Sores nurses sent an ambulance from Lignano whose doctors transported the young woman to the PPI (First Intervention Point) in Lignano and then to the Latisana hospital. (HANDLE).

