Roland Garros | The conqueror of Kvitová is clear: Muchová can win the Grand Slam one day, she is better than me

“We have known each other for quite a long time. I also had a good relationship with her former coach David Kotyza. I always liked her style of play and we are good friends,” Flipkensová, who has been working with Muchová since the beginning of this year, told journalists.

“I’m more of a mentor. I pass on my experience to her about things on and off the court. I’m still an active player, I play doubles, but if we’re both in the same tournament, why not. Kája is doing well, I’m happy for her,” she added.

The 37-year-old Belgian is also known to Czech fans thanks to the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2013, in which she defeated Petra Kvitová. He describes the success as one of the biggest in his career so far. That is also why he smiles when reminded that he is helping another Czech tennis player today. “It’s funny how life works. But Karolína and I get along really well. We know when it’s time for serious work and when it’s time to have a little fun,” Flipkensová pointed out.

The former world number 13 alternated watching Muchová’s matches at Roland Garros with her doubles matches with American Shelby Rogers. She is also connected with Muchová by the variety and variability of the game.

"She has a big arsenal of weapons. She is very talented, she can serve volley, slice or drop shot. It is not easy to ask all these things from one player. But she is even better than I used to be. She is taller, so she has a better serve and has good backhand. She's a very complex player. I'm happy to help her as much as I can," she said.

Photo: Christophe Ena, CTK/AP Karolína Muchová is happy about advancing to the quarterfinals of the French Open.

The Belgian woman believes that the Olomouc native should be high on it. “She played in the semi-finals of the Australian Open, so I believe that if she stays healthy, she can win a Grand Slam and be in the Top 10. She just needs to be fit and trust the process. I told her at the beginning that if I didn’t believe in her, I wouldn’t go. I’m watching since last year’s US Open and I believe she can win the Grand Slam,” added Flipkensová, who is also friends with Barbora Strýcová or Petra Cetkovská.

She played her last singles match last year at Wimbledon. Now he is also looking forward to a bye in the doubles. “I definitely won’t be playing for another two or three years. I have to decide what I want to devote myself to. I played on the circuit for twenty years, sooner or later I have to say goodbye,” she said, adding that she is attracted to the position of coach.