Today’s Stock Exchanges, August 14th. Weak EU price lists. New turbulence on Chinese real estate: Asia in decline

MILANO – Restart in decline for the European stock exchanges. At Piazza Affari, Tim moves against the trend, among the best on the list, still in the spotlight after the agreement reached between Mef and Kkr on the network. Asian financial centers were down, pricing in a decline in Chinese real estate stocks. In Tokyo, the Nikkei closes at -1.27%.

09:29

European stock markets open lower

European stocks open weak and slightly lower ahead of July Chinese macro data on retail sales, industrial production and unemployment rate to be released tomorrow. In Frankfurt the scores -0.04% to 15,825.75 points, in London the FTSE 100 drops 0.16% to 7,512.27 points, in Paris the Cac 40 is flat at -0.01% to 7,339.70 points and in Madrid the Ibex-35 dropped by 0.06% to 9,428.50 points. In Milan, the Ftse Mib is down by 0.21%. (

08:50

Asia closes down, fears for China weigh

Asian stock exchanges closed the session with sharp declines. The markets are weighed down by the negative climate on the performance of the Chinese economy while new turmoil is triggered in the real estate sector due to the financial difficulties of Country Garden Holding. Tokyo archives the session in negative (-1.27%). In terms of exchange rates, the yen continues to depreciate against the dollar, to 144.80, and to 158.34 against the euro. While trading is still ongoing, Hong Kong slips (-2.14%), where Country Garden loses 16.3%. Shanghai (-0.33%), Shenzhen, Seoul (-0.79%) and Mumbai (-0.30%) were also bad.