MILANO – European stocks are taking a breather after their early year rally and are trading lower this morning. Observed number one remains inflation. After the slowdown in France, Germany and Spain are also expecting similar signals from Italy, with Istat releasing its preliminary estimates for December today.

The markets then weigh the indications received from the minutes of the last meeting of the Fed spread yesterday. The US central bank confirmed its aggressive policy on rates, excluding cuts for 2023 and asked not to give in to easy optimism, even if inflation appears to be more under control.

Positive indices in Asia: Tokyo gained 0.4% and Shanghai 1.01%