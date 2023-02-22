Home Business Today’s Stock Exchanges, February 22nd. Europe down after Wall Street, markets fear further rate hikes
Business

MILANO – The European stock exchanges start down, still weighed down by the encouraging signals that arrived yesterday from the macroeconomic data in Europe and the United States, which indicate an expansion of economic activity beyond expectations, so that supporters of a change of course of central banks are taking up arms, grappling with massive rate hikes. Just the fears of new increases bend the lists this morning in the wake of the red recorded yesterday at Wall Streetwaiting for indications on the next moves of the Fed to arrive from the minutes arriving this afternoon Fed. Meanwhile, inflation continues to bite in Europe, in Germany the harmonized figure for January is confirmed at 9.2%, in line with the preliminary survey but slightly accelerating on December.

In Asia, it was a weak day for the lists, with Tokyo which closed trading losing 1.34%.

Stock markets start down

Negative opening for the main European stock exchanges. A few minutes after the start of trading, Piazza Affari lost 0.44% with the Ftse Mib at 27,290 points. Frankfurt scores -0.36%, London -0.55% and Paris -0.35%. On the Asian market, Tokyo closed at -1.34% with the Nikkei at 27,104 points.

Euro up fractionally against the dollar

Fractionally higher opening for the euro against the dollar (+0.09%) at 1.0655. Single currency stable against the yen at 143.64. Dollar down on the yen (-0.13%) to 134.73.

