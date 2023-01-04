MILANO – Europe restarts positive in a day that mainly looks to the minutes of the last meeting of the Fed’s monetary policy committee. The reports could give indications for the markets on the attitude that the American central bank intends to adopt in the coming months after the increase in rates of 50 basis points announced at the end of the same meeting. In no particular order are the Asian stock exchanges: the Chinese indices are flat while Tokyo lost 1.4%.

The price of the gas: on the Amsterdam market, a reference for Europe: methane futures for delivery in February opened the session at 67 euros per megawatt hour, the lowest since 21 January, about a month before the start of the war in Ukraine.