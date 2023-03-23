Bags, Milan turns positive

Piazza Affari attempts a rebound and turns positive, driven by the over 4% increase in the shares of Inwit, on press rumors that the French fund Ardian is probing with JP Morgan for a possible offer. The Ftse Mib index rose by 0.27% to 26,595.55 points. The other main European indices are also returning towards parity. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points as expected and signaled another rate hike this year despite the banking turmoil. But while Gov. Jerome Powell has assured US banks are sound and “healthy,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told a Senate committee that “general” deposit insurance had not been considered or discussed by the government. his department, which raised uncertainty. There is also waiting for the monetary policy decisions of the Bank of England.