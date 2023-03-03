MILANO – European stock markets open higher in the last session of the week. In the spotlight today data arriving on Italian GDP in the fourth quarter which analysts expect to drop by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, in line with the slowdown also recorded by other European countries in recent days. The accommodative words arrived yesterday by the president of the Atlanta Fed also supported the markets Raphael Bosticwho said yesterday he was “in favor of an interest rate hike of 25 basis points” from the current 4.5%-4.75% at the next meeting on March 21-22, because “it is appropriate to be cautious” .

In Asia, the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed the last session of the week at a maximum in two and a half months at +1.56%, on expectations of a recovery in economic activity in China and encouraging results from the retail sector in Japan.