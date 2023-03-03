MILANO – European stock markets open higher in the last session of the week. In the spotlight today data arriving on Italian GDP in the fourth quarter which analysts expect to drop by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, in line with the slowdown also recorded by other European countries in recent days. The accommodative words arrived yesterday by the president of the Atlanta Fed also supported the markets Raphael Bosticwho said yesterday he was “in favor of an interest rate hike of 25 basis points” from the current 4.5%-4.75% at the next meeting on March 21-22, because “it is appropriate to be cautious” .
In Asia, the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed the last session of the week at a maximum in two and a half months at +1.56%, on expectations of a recovery in economic activity in China and encouraging results from the retail sector in Japan.
The Chinese PMI is up, Russia is doing well too
China‘s Caixin service sector purchasing managers’ index rose to 55 points in February from 52.9 in January and an estimate of 54.7. Russia’s S&P Global Services PMI also increased, rising to 53.1 in February against the previous 48.7.
Stock markets open higher
The European Stock Exchanges start the last trading session of the week with a positive sign. Milan, with the Ftse Mib increasing by 0.58% and rising to 27,557 points, marks the best figure, followed by Paris (+0.22%) and Frankfurt (+0.15%). London is also in line, with a share of +0.18%.