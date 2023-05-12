Today’s Stock Exchanges, May 12th. Positive EU price lists, new US-China talks give confidence to the markets

MILANO – The European stock exchanges restart positive in the last session of the week. Investors weigh on the one hand the signs of a cooling down that arrived yesterday from the US labor market, with subsidies growing beyond expectations, on the other the indications of possible easing on the US-China axis, with the meeting held yesterday in Vienna between US security adviser Jake Sullivan and the foreign policy chief of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Wang Yi.

The performance of the Asian equity markets was mixed, with Chinese stocks under pressure due to the new difficulties in US regional banks. Tokyo, on the other hand, is positive and closes trades at +0.9%