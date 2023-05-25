Today’s Stock Exchanges, May 25th. Germany in recession, GDP also down in the first quarter. US growth beyond estimates. Price lists in limbo of debt negotiations

Stock markets in limbo for US debt

The European stock exchanges remain in limbo, which changed direction several times in the morning and in the middle of the day are moving not far from parity but without starting points to rise. While the US debt standoff has resulted Fitch to put the aaa rating of the American debt under observation with negative implications, Europe is dealing with the entry of Germany into a technical recession after two consecutive quarters of GDP in the red. The only positive ideas are for the tech and artificial intelligence sector, after the accounts of nVidia. The whole sector in Europe benefits from this, with the Eurostoxx up by 2%: Asm international (+9.3%), Be semiconductor (+8.3%), Asml holding (+5.45%) run in Amsterdam . In Piazza Affari, where the Ftse Mib marks a -0.09%, St (+1.7%) and Technoprobe (+4.7%) rise. Financials are also doing well: Finecobank (+1.5%), Unicredit (+1.3%) and the other securities in the sector, first in line, are now on the rise. Generali rose by 0.36% after the quarterly. Weak Tim (-1.35%) waiting for the board of directors meeting on Monday 29 May, CNH industrial, Pirelli, Amplifon and the oil stocks are also bad. On the currency market, further purchases on the greenback with the euro worth 1.072 dollars (from 1.0755 on the day before), 149.65 yen (from 149.63), while the dollar/yen is at 139.53 (138. 1). Oil is recovering, after the rise on the eve with the drop higher than expected in American inventories: -1.48% to 77.2 dollars for Brent in July, -1.56% to 73.15 dollars for WTI in July. The price of gas falls below 26 euros to 25.975 euros per mWh (-6.5%), updating the lows since June 2021.