“Too many omnibus decrees”. Mattarella summons La Russa and Fontana

Mattarella summons La Russa and Fontana

Too many amendments during the parliamentary examination risk distorting the decree laws with respect to the entry texts. It is one of the points on which the President of the Republic dwelt Sergio Mattarellait is said in parliamentary circles, during the conversation held yesterday at the Quirinale with the presidents of the Senate and the Chamber, Ignatius the Russian e Lorenzo Fontana.

