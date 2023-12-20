Top Cryptocurrencies to Consider for January 2024: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano

The cryptocurrency sector is showing an upward trend as we head into January 2024, with significant gains in the price of Bitcoin leading the way. According to Finbold’s analysis, there are three cryptocurrencies worth considering for traders and investors as the best buying options for the upcoming first month of the new year.

Bitcoin (BTC) has experienced a 160% increase since the beginning of 2023, breaking through the $43,000 price level. Ethereum (ETH) has also seen significant gains, surpassing the $2,000 price mark and continuing to rise. Cardano (ADA) has demonstrated a bullish outlook with a significant increase in its price.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at a price of $42,338, Ethereum at $2,182, and Cardano at $0.5814. All three assets have shown daily, weekly, and monthly increases, indicating a potential for continued growth in the new year.

Although these cryptocurrencies have shown positive trends, it is important for investors to conduct proper research before investing. With the possibility of continuing price gains in 2024, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano are among the best options to buy in January.

