Henning Gebhardt is one of the most successful fund managers in Germany. His recipe for success: taking risks. “I’ve certainly never been an investor for the faint-hearted,” Gebhardt told Business Insider. Here he names five stocks in which he has invested.

“Mr.Aktie” is Henning Gebhardt’s nickname in the financial world. The 55-year-old is considered one of the most successful fund managers in Germany. He has been in the world of finance for more than 30 years.

During this time, Gebhardt held various positions at well-known companies such as Deutsche Bank and Berenberg Bank.

He is best known as the manager of the “DWS Aktien Strategie Deutschland” fund, which he managed from 1999 to 2014. This is one of the largest and most successful equity funds in Germany. Gebhardt was responsible for around 100 billion euros.

This is how Gebhardt’s fund is structured

His recipe for success: taking risks. “I’ve certainly never been an investor for the faint-hearted,” Gebhardt told Business Insider. His funds had a higher range of fluctuation, but that also led to higher returns over the long term. “In order to take that risk, you have to be able to endure it.” As a teenager, he played basketball at a very high level, and that shaped him. “So I knew the stress of being able to perform when it came to something.”

Today he manages his own fund, Millennium Global Opportunities. The fund is a so-called multi-asset fund that can invest in all asset classes: equities, bonds, commodities, but also certificates, derivatives and currencies. The fund has an approximate allocation of 65 percent to equities and the rest to the other asset classes, such as bonds.

That 65 percent of stocks are invested in companies that create long-term structural growth. “Demographic development, the aging of society, climate change and digitization and raw materials are important issues in our investments,” says Gebhardt.

His goal: to build a very stable portfolio with many long-term stars that can remain in the portfolio for a long time.

Gebhardt revealed five values ​​​​from the depot to Business Insider.

These five stocks are in Gebhardt’s fund

1. ASML

ASML is a Dutch lithography manufacturer that plays an important role in the semiconductor industry. ASML is required for the production of more powerful microchips.