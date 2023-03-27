Tottenham, Antonio Conte terminates his contract. Now Serie A

Antonio Conte terminated his contract with the Tottenham. The news, which has been in the air for some time, is now official. She announced it herself society. Conte leaves Spurs al fourth place ranked in Premier League and will be replaced by his assistant Cristian Star me until the end of the season. “We still have 10 Premier League games left and we have to fight for a place in the Champions League,” said Tottenham president Daniel Levy in a statement. “We need to join forces. Everyone must do a step forward to guarantee the best possible result for our club and our fantastic and loyal fans”. Stellini has already replaced Conte this season when the coach was picking up give one gallbladder surgery. “We can announce that manager Antonio Conte has left the club by mutual consent,” after 16 months in office. This is what we read in a note from the Premier League club.

“We have reached the qualification to the Champions League in Antonio’s first season at the club. We thank Antonio for his contribution and wish him all the best for the future. Christian Star me he will take over the team as leader interim coach for the remainder of the season, with Ryan Mason as assistant head coach.” Spurs president Daniel Levyadded: “We have 10 Premier League games left and we have to fight for a place in the Champions League. Conte’s departure comes after the hard vent post-match after the 3-3 draw at Southampton on 18 March, a match in which he had lost the lead 3-1. Now the doors of the club could reopen for Conte A leaguefrom back to Juve at the landing at Milanthere are many possibilities open to the coach from Lecce.

