The sportiness of the “brand”: Gr Sport is contagious and has also conquered a model that has become a milestone for the Japanese brand: Toyota Rav4.

It has been at the top of its segment for over thirty years and, after the adoption of Full Hybrid-Electric and Plug-In Hybrid technology, it is time to add some “pepper” with sporty details.

The Gr Sport family: inspiration from motorsport

Following the success of the Gr Sport versions already launched on other models, including Yaris, Yaris Cross, Corolla, C-HR and Hilux, Rav4 gets a new look and improvements in driving dynamics that will impress customers who prefer a car from ‘more distinctive look. The new set-up is available for both the Full Hybrid-Electric and Plug-In Hybrid versions with intelligent all-wheel drive and takes inspiration from the numerous world titles obtained by the team led by Latvala Toyota Gazoo Racing, fresh world champion both pilots (with Rovampera) than constructors.

Sporty details and 19-inch wheels

Rav4 Gr Sport can be recognized thanks to the wheel arches, side moldings and tailgate in piano black finish. At the front we find more accentuated fog lamp bezels with the same motif as the radiator grille and new front spoilers. The Gr badging on the front grille and tailgate underline the sportiness of the trim. This is the first model to feature alloy wheels finished with a new precision cutting technique. 19-inch (standard) are finished in gloss black with white machined detailing adding emphasis to their five double spoke design.

Well-kept, sporty and digital interiors

The front sports seats are finished in a suede-like finish with side bolsters in synthetic leather – materials, therefore, that do not derive from animals. The headrests feature black-on-black Gr logo embossing, while silver stitching on the seats, steering wheel, gear lever and gun-metal moldings on the doors and steering wheel bring dynamics to the cabin. The new models are equipped as standard with the new multimedia system with 10.5-inch high-definition display and customizable 12.3-inch digital cockpit, key elements of the Rav4 range for 2023. Toyota T-Mate driver assistance and safety functions include the additional features of the latest generation of Toyota Safety Sense. The package includes the new steering assistance system in emergency situations and the improved pre-collision system. Finally, all Gr Sport models are equipped with electric adjustment of the front seats and Panoramic View Monitor with 360° view.

Sporty not only in aesthetics

The sportier look is supported by dedicated suspension improvements: the new stiffer springs and shock absorber settings give the sporty SUV even better handling for a more engaging driving experience. with intelligent AWD-i all-wheel drive, it has a price of around 50,000 euros (57,000 for the Phev version) including metallic paints. Scouting and funding are planned. Rav4 Gr Sport is available in dealerships from January 2023.