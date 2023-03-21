Home Business Toyota: Victory with Ogier at Rally Mexico
Business

Toyota: Victory with Ogier at Rally Mexico

by admin
Toyota: Victory with Ogier at Rally Mexico

Toyota and Ogier are still the strongest. At Rally Mexico the team led by team principal Jari-Matti Latvala took another important victory for the Championship and third and fourth places for Evans and Rovamperä respectively.

The first high-altitude appointment of the Rally1

In what was the first FIA World Rally Championship event in the high-altitude stages in the mountains of León since 2020, and therefore the first of the Rally1 era, the Gr Yaris Rally1 Hybrid performed superbly claiming three of the top four positions in a thrilling finale, with Elfyn Evans finishing third and Kalle Rovanperä fourth. Having led since Saturday morning’s first stage, Ogier and co-driver Vincent Landais entered Sunday’s finale with a lead of 35.8 seconds , which allowed them to safely approach the morning stages which included the longest of the weekend, the 35.63 kilometer Otates.

Ogier then put in an incredible performance to seal victory with the fastest time in the final Power Stage, securing a top score that puts him at the top of the Championship standings with a three-point lead even though he only contested two of the three events played so far.

This latest record broken by Ogier (who took TGR-WRT’s maiden victory in Mexico three years ago) comes after setting a new benchmark for the number of Rallye Monte-Carlo wins with his ninth triumph in January . It also continues the great start of his partnership with Landais, who was competing in Mexico for the first time.

A close double for Toyota

The team came close to a one-two finish, with Evans dropping second place to Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) by just 0.4s on the final stage. Evans and co-driver Scott Martin started the day well, beating their fastest time rivals at Otates to strengthen their hold on second place. After sustaining suspension damage they carried out repairs

You may also like

After the big crash, are Credit Suisse shares...

Network security industry returns to high-speed growth, digital...

Construction – Association of towns and municipalities recommends...

Meloni, conversation with Scholz on Ukraine and migrants....

28-year-old founder of Porzelina sells porcelain sex toys

Appointments, Mps opens the waltz of 600 seats....

Southbound funds bought about 5.7 billion net on...

Pornhub sells: This German built the porn empire

Boom of three-room apartments, villas go down: the...

Tax revenue: Federal and state governments collect less...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy