In an exceptionally challenging 2022, technology company ZF continued on its strategic path and set the course for economic development.

Some areas will be open to potential partners and investors, while others should be able to act more efficiently and more closely with the client through mergers. These steps aim to align ZF even more sharply towards the future and to further increase profitability. In fiscal 2022, the company generated revenues of 43.8 billion euros, an increase of 14 percent compared to the previous year. Adjusted EBIT is 2.0 billion euros (2021: 1.9), with an Adjusted EBIT margin of 4.7 percent (2021: 5.0).

With these results, ZF has met its forecasts, adjusted in the autumn, which from the company’s point of view are not sufficient to cope with an accelerated change in transformation times.