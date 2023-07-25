Toyota wins Rally Estonia for the third consecutive year

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Toyota team posted another strong performance at Rally Estonia, where Kalle Rovanperä took a landslide victory for the third consecutive year, extending his lead in the FIA ​​World Rally Championship standings.

Thirteen special stages won

Driven by co-driver Jonne Halttunen, Rovanperä once again looked perfectly at home driving the Yaris Gr Rally1 Hybrid on some of the fastest roads in the World Rally Championship. He maintained a narrow lead at the end of Friday despite having to go first on the dirt stages, a disadvantage situation having to create the famous “rails”.

The Finnish rider recorded an incredible run of thirteen consecutive stage wins from Saturday morning to Sunday afternoon’s Power Stage, equaling the record set by Sébastien Loeb in Germany 15 years ago.

Rovanperä secured his second win of the season almost a minute ahead, 52.7 seconds overall to be precise, and grabbed 30 points to extend his lead in the standings to 55 points over close pursuer and teammate Evans. The win in Estonia is his 10th overall in the two years since he became the youngest-ever WRC event winner at Rally Estonia 2021.

Elfyn Evans remains second in the Drivers’ standings after he and co-driver Scott Martin were second fastest in the Power Stage and finished fourth overall after a thrilling battle for the final podium place with Esapekka Lappi (Hyundai), finishing just 7.3s apart.

