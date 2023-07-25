Bad weather in Val Camonica, 16-year-old Chiara Rossetti dies overwhelmed by a tree in the scout camp. An investigation has been opened

Corteno Golgi (Brescia) – Tragedy in the night a Corteno Goldiin Camonica Valley: a 16 year old girl, Clare Rossetti, And dead after being hit by a tree fell on a campo scoutorganized by the group of Pretino (Como), hit by the violent storm in the area. The field is about 1,400 meters high in the locality Palu, on the border between Brescia and Aprica in the province of Sondrio. There prosecutor of Brescia is waiting for the Alpine Rescue report for open an investigation. The other scouts in the camp were not injured.

The scouts – coming from Como – had set up the camp in the locality of Palù. During the night, shortly after 4 o’clock, the group was startled by a violent storm that hit the entire upper Valle Camonica.

Strong gusts of wind caused the fall of a tree that has hit one of the tents set up by the group Scout of Prestino (Como) in which eight girls were sleeping, built on palisades and elevated, built in an area specially equipped to accommodate scout groups.

A girl of 16 years, Clare Rossetti, she’s dead overwhelmed by the plant. Rescuers at the scene Civil protection eh Fire fighterswho recovered the young woman’s body, made the area safe and brought the group (about seventy young people) downstream, sheltering it in the Corteno Golgi gym.

The Prosecutor of Brescia is waiting for the Alpine Rescue report for open an investigation into the death of Chiara Rossetti, I turned 16 a month ago. Other friends were also present with the victim who survived.

“It will be a very busy day, in the north and in the south, due to the combination of storms in the north, and I want to bring my total solidarity with the girl’s family died from a falling tree in a scout camp. On the other hand, in the South we have a situation in which the wind adds up to very high temperatures. This makes it impossible to use canadairs for firefighting”. That’s what she said Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, to Non stop News, on Rtl. “It’s a complex situation, we were on the alert, I mean that the civil protection is mobilized, that none of the firefighters went on vacation. These people must be thanked, they are at work 24 hours a day, all the teams are alerted and we are following the situation minute by minute, step by step,” added Meloni.

“On learning with great sadness of the death of a girl of only 16, hit by a tree in a scout camp in Valcamonica, I express to the family and loved ones the condolences and closeness of the Lombardy Region’”. So the president of the Lombardy Region, Attilio Fontana, on behalf of the entire council. “Firefighters and Civil Protection continue to be active throughout the territory due to the large number of fallen plants, roofs uncovered and flooding – underlined Fontana -. Our heartfelt thanks go to them.”

Before starting today’s session of Regional Council, the president Federico Romani wanted to remember with a minute of silence for the victims of the storm that hit the Lombard territory yesterday evening and during the night: a woman was killed by a tree in Lissone and a girl overwhelmed by a tree in a scout camp in the Brescia area.