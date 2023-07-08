Home » PLD Launches Week-Long March to Tackle Hunger and Crime in Dominican Republic
PLD Launches Week-Long March to Tackle Hunger and Crime in Dominican Republic

Title: Dominican Liberation Party Marches for Government Action against Hunger and Crime

Once again, the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) has taken to the streets to demand the central government’s intervention in tackling what they believe to be the severe issues of hunger and crime faced by the country. The week-long march commenced with the participation of hundreds of concerned citizens, demonstrating their support for the cause.

The notable presence of Abel Martínez Durán, the Peledeista presidential candidate, along with prominent members of the purple party, marked the beginning of the march. The participation of former vice president of the Republic, Margarita Cedeño, and former senator of the Santo Domingo province, Cristina Lizardo, among others, emphasized the significance of the movement.

The march serves as a platform for citizens to voice their grievances and urge action from the central government to address the pressing issues. With hunger affecting a substantial proportion of the population and crime rates soaring, it is evident that immediate measures need to be taken.

Both hunger and crime pose serious threats to the well-being and security of the nation’s citizens. The PLD seeks to highlight the urgency of these problems and compel the government to prioritize implementing effective solutions.

As the march progresses, it is anticipated that further developments, speeches, and considerations will take place. The PLD’s efforts aim to raise awareness and create actionable change in the society, fostering a safer and more prosperous environment for all Dominicans.

Stay tuned for more updates on this critical issue as the PLD’s week-long march unfolds.

